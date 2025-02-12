Published 15:24 IST, February 12th 2025
‘Did You Speak In Tamil?’ Social Media Charmed Over Sundar Pichai and Aravind Srinivas’ Paris Meet
The meeting quickly fueled speculation about what might come of this meeting, with many even wondering if Google might acquire Perplextity AI?
New Delhi, India: A recent meeting between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas, both hailing from Tamil Nadu sparked wave of excitement on social media. The tech giants met in Paris to attend the AI Action Summit, a gathering of global leaders, tech executives, and lawmakers focused on shaping the future of artificial intelligence.
Srinivas shared a picture from their meeting on social media that quickly went viral. "Great meeting you @sundarpichai,” he wrote.
One user suggested, “Google has the funds, and you have the best team to work on creating better AI for humanity, not just for money.”
Another asked, "Did you ask him if he switched from Google Assistant to Perplexity Assistant on his Apple phone?"
A third user expressed, “Looks like an incredible moment! Must’ve been a great conversation." The excitement didn't stop there, with others jokingly asking, "Did you speak in Tamil?" or referencing "Chennai Express" in a nod to their shared Tamil heritage.
Before this, Pichai also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, where they discussed the vast opportunities AI holds for India’s future.
Pichai, originally from Madurai, is the well-known CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet. He has risen to global prominence, becoming one of the leading voices in tech. On the other hand, Srinivas, born in Chennai, has made waves as the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, a next-generation AI-powered search engine. He co-founded the company in 2022, and it has quickly caught the attention of investors, including the likes of Jeff Bezos.
