Diljit-PM Modi Meet: A 'Memorable' Moment For The Nation, But Lobby Fumes

New Delhi: The recent meeting between Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hailed by people across the country as a 'memorable' moment, symbolising unity and dialogue. However, while the masses celebrate this rare interaction, certain lobby groups, expressed vehement discontent. Their criticism, however, appears disconnected from the broader sentiment of the nation. As people on social media embrace the spirit of constructive engagement, these lobby groups remain fixated on their opposition, disregarding the opportunity for positive discourse and collaboration. Their outburst seems less about the content of the meeting and more about perpetuating division.

‘A Memorable Meeting’

The pictures and videos of Diljit-PM Modi's meeting went viral in no time on social media. Both PM Modi and Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of their interaction with a joint post, captioned, "A very memorable interaction! Here are the highlights..." During their meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit, saying, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests."

Diljit responded, "We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realized why people say this." Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s journey, Diljit further added, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

Diljit later shared his gratitude in a tweet, stating, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!"

PM Modi responded to Diljit's tweet with the message, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more."

‘Unexpected Collaboration of 2025’

The meeting created a buzz on social media, with fans and fellow artists of Diljit flooding the comments with heartfelt messages. Many social media users described it as one of the most surprising collaborations of 2025. "Modi ji is a leader with a big heart. From Ghulam Nabi to Shehla Rashid, from Captain Saab to Diljit — those who once stood against him now admire him. That’s the power of Modi ji", an X user shared.

Another said,"Two human beings who love their work and living grateful life!"

'Diljit Dosanjh's Black Clothes A Symbol of Protest', Alleges Congress Leader

While the meeting garnered praise nationwide, Congress leader Surendra Rajput alleged that Diljit chose to meet PM Modi wearing black attire and a turban as a form of protest. "BJP supporters have been celebrating the meeting between Diljit Dosanjh and the Prime Minister. However, it’s important to note that Diljit chose to wear a black turban—a colour traditionally associated with opposition. This act of defiance cannot be overlooked, especially given the ongoing farmer protests at the borders of Punjab and Haryana. Despite the government's earlier promises, the demands of the farmers remain unmet, and the promises made by PM Modi have yet to be fulfilled. From my perspective, Diljit Dosanjh’s choice of attire was a clear expression of protest, symbolizing solidarity with the farmers as their true representative", the INDI leader alleged.

Echoing similar remarks, farmer leaders also expressed their disappointment, stating that Diljit's actions seemed to contradict his earlier vocal support for the farmers' movement.

A leader at the Shambu border said, "If Diljit truly cared about farmers, he would have joined us in solidarity with Dallewal Ji at the Shambu Border, listened to our concerns, and supported his previous statements. Instead, meeting PM Modi raises questions about his intentions."

Lobby Ignored The Warmth of PM Modi-Diljit Meeting

While the lobby conveniently fumed over the Diljit-PM Modi interaction, they ignored the warmth in Diljit’s gesture as he arrived.