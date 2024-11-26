‘Dinner Not Made?’: Man Kills 85-Year-Old Mother In Gujarat’s Surat, Arrested

Surat: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 85-year-old mother in Surat after they got into a heated argument over the making of dinner, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vrundavan Biswal.

"The 85-year-old victim, Vrundavan Biswal, lived with her son, Biswal,” police said.

Man Kills Mother Following Argument over Preparation of Dinner

According to police, when the accused wife went to the office, a heated argument broke out between the accused and his mother over the preparation of the dinner.

“He attacked his mother with a pestle following the argument. She died on the spot after getting hit on the head by a pestle,” police said.

Police said that Biswal is from Odisha and works as a labourer in Surat.

“We have arrested him and sent the body for a postmortem,” they said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

