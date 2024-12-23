Disturbing Video: Man Tossed Into Air After School Bus Tyre Bursts in Karnataka's Udupi

New Delhi: A disturbing video of a tyre blast in Karnataka’s Udupi has gone viral in social media. The video captured the moment when a 19-year-old mechanic was repairing the tyre of a school bus.

Video: Man Tossed In Air As Tyre Blasts in Udupi

The video, which surfaced online, shows the man standing next to a bus tyre, inflating it after patching up a puncture. Just moments after he walks away from the tyre, the tyre explodes. The man was severely injured and later admitted to hospital.

The bus, bearing the name "Bearys Seaside Public School," was parked outside a puncture shop on National Highway 66 (NH66) when the tyre burst.