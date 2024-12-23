Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Disturbing Video: Man Tossed Into Air After School Bus Tyre Bursts in Karnataka's Udupi

Published 16:20 IST, December 23rd 2024

Disturbing Video: Man Tossed Into Air After School Bus Tyre Bursts in Karnataka's Udupi

Just moments after he walks away from the tyre, the tyre explodes. The man was severely injured and later admitted to hospital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Disturbing Video: Man Tossed Into Air After School Bus Tyre Bursts in Karnataka's Udupi | Image: X

New Delhi: A disturbing video of a tyre blast in Karnataka’s Udupi has gone viral in social media. The video captured the moment when a 19-year-old mechanic was repairing the tyre of a school bus.

Video: Man Tossed In Air As Tyre Blasts in Udupi 

The video, which surfaced online, shows the man standing next to a bus tyre, inflating it after patching up a puncture. Just moments after he walks away from the tyre, the tyre explodes. The man was severely injured and later admitted to hospital. 

The bus, bearing the name "Bearys Seaside Public School," was parked outside a puncture shop on National Highway 66 (NH66) when the tyre burst. 

This incident is not the first of its kind on NH66. Earlier in December, a similar tyre burst occurred involving a tempo carrying fish. The blast caused the vehicle to overturn, injuring two people. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:20 IST, December 23rd 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.