DMRC Begins Repair on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Affected Due to Cable Theft

New Delhi: Services were disrupted on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Thursday due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

One of the busiest metro corridors, the Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it shall make an attempt to repair the impacted section from 12.45 pm onwards, during which single line operation will be done between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

"Delhi Metro shall make an attempt to repair the impacted section between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar from 12:45 PM onwards. During this period, single line operation will be done between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar. However, in case the repair work takes more time and is not completed quickly, the work shall be done in the night hours after the end of passenger services," it said in a post on X.

Train services on the Blue Line were regulated from the morning, following what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables by miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, the DMRC had said earlier.

Trains would run at reduced speeds between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, leading to train bunching, an official explained. With the speed restriction in place, passengers faced longer waiting times, causing overcrowding at stations and on trains.

Shubhankar Singh, a commuter travelling from Noida to GTB Nagar, mentioned that he was delayed in reaching his destination due to the slow pace of the trains.

Meanwhile, reacting to the cable theft incident, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “Nothing is safe in the national capital.” "Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi? The cable of the Delhi Metro has been stolen. Nothing is safe. Do something," the AAP convener wrote on X in Hindi.