‘Do Rules Not Apply to Him?: DFI Chief Rips Into Rahul Gandhi For Flying Banned Chinese Drone

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent video criticising the government's drone policy—where he showcased what appeared to be a Chinese-made drone—has drawn sharp criticism. The President of the Drone Federation of India, Smit Shah, came down heavily on Gandhi over his remarks, stating that it was "discomforting" to hear someone with significant responsibility claim that India lacks understanding of drone technology.

Shah highlighted the efforts of over 400 drone companies and 40-50 drone component manufacturers in India, working diligently despite challenges. "When someone with significant responsibility takes up a Chinese drone and belittles the entire industry, young people like me have to speak up," he said.

He further lambasted Gandhi for dismissing India's progress in the sector. "Someone whose personality is followed by at least some section of society takes up a Chinese drone and says we don’t understand anything in India—that none of these parts are made here. It is quite discouraging," he added.

Explaining the drone industry’s evolution, Shah noted that since 2021, the government has prioritized regulation, technology, and adoption, aiming to make India a global drone hub. "The government, with the support of industry and academia, has actively ensured a clear policy and regulatory framework," he said.

Shah also pointed out India’s strides in drone applications. "India is the only country where about 3 lakh villages have been mapped through drones for land record digitization. Over 15,000 self-help groups have received drones, and more than ten states have conducted pilot projects for healthcare delivery," he stated.

Shah also questioned Gandhi’s decision to showcase a DJI drone, which is banned in India. "Handling a drone that belongs to DJI and is banned is uncomfortable for me and probably for the whole community," he remarked.

What Rahul Had Said?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showcased a banned Chinese drone in a social media video, emphasizing the need for a "strong production base" for drone manufacturing rather than "empty words."

"Drones are not just one technology; they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system. Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this," Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

In the video, the Congress leader also claimed that India does not make any components used inside drones and also there was no understanding of optics.