  • News /
  • India News /
  • Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Patient's Death at Thane Hospital, 3 Arrested

Published 09:37 IST, February 8th 2025

Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Patient's Death at Thane Hospital, 3 Arrested

Based on a complaint by the doctor, the Chitalsar police have registered a case against three persons involved in the attack on the afternoon of February 5.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Patient's Death at Thane Hospital, 3 Arrested | Image: X

Thane: A 24-year-old doctor was attacked by the relatives of a patient following her death at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the doctor, the Chitalsar police have registered a case against three persons involved in the attack on the afternoon of February 5, an official said.

The victim, Dr Nitin Anil Tiwari, was treating a 30-year-old woman who subsequently died, and angered by her death, the patient's relatives accused the medical team of negligence.

The official said the accused verbally abused and threatened the doctor, and one of them hit him with a steel chair and injured him.

He said a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

While the accused have been identified, no one has been arrested so far, the official added.

Updated 09:37 IST, February 8th 2025

