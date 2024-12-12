Does Holding Separate State Elections Diminish The Modi Factor? Harish Salve Answers | Exclusive

New Delhi: Former Solicitor General, Senior Advocate in Supreme Court and King's Counsel Harish Salve speaks on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, wherein Harish Salve has answered whether holding separate state elections diminishes the Modi factor, providing his perspective on the matter.

Harish Salve dismissed the argument that separate state elections would diminish the Modi factor or allow focus on local leaders. He termed it a "petty political argument" rather than a constitutional one.

"The only argument which I have heard is if you have separate elections for the states, then the Modi factor goes away or you can focus on the local leaders without getting worries about the bigger picture of the national leader", Harish Salve said in the interview.

"That's not a constitutional argument, that's a petty political argument", Salve added.

What is ‘One Nation, One Election’?

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill aims to synchronize elections nationwide by holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long advocated for this idea. Currently, elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies are held separately, either after the completion of a five-year term or when a government is dissolved for various reasons.

The decision follows the recommendations of a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, formed on September 2 last year. The committee, which played a key role in drafting the report, included prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harish Salve, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and others.

In September 2024, the Union Cabinet endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, clearing the way for the bill to be presented in Parliament. The Cabinet approved the report submitted by the panel led by Ram Nath Kovind.

In March 2024, the committee led by the former President submitted an extensive 18,626-page report to President Droupadi Murmu, after 191 days of consultations, expert input, and research.

Notably, simultaneous elections were the norm in India until 1967. The ONOE proposal seeks to revive this practice, aiming to cut election costs, enhance administrative efficiency, and reduce election-related disruptions.

Union Cabinet Approved Simultaneous Elections Bill

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the highly awaited 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) bill. Following this approval, the bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament during the current Winter Session. This marks a major step by the BJP-led government to implement simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The government has emphasized that separate elections for central and state governments lead to multiple election cycles each year, consuming substantial resources, money, and time. Streamlining the electoral process, however, will reduce financial strain and improve governance efficiency.