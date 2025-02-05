Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:42 IST, February 5th 2025

US President Donald Trump Invites PM Modi To White House Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day US visit on the invitation of President Donald Trump next week.

Reported by: Asian News International
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump for a working visit to the White House next week, a White House official confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

PM Modi will travel to Washington DC for a two-day visit. The invite came just days after a recent phone call between the two leaders, as per The Hill.

PM Modi's US visit after Trump govt deported illegal Indian immigrants 

The announcement came as earlier in the day, the US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab 's Amritsar.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a “clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk.”

PM Modi-Trump's phone call 

Trump held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the White House said on January 27.

According to a statement from the White House, the two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.”

The leaders also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

"The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," the statement read.

During the call on January 27, Trump spoke about immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:47 IST, February 5th 2025

Narendra Modi Donald Trump Punjab

Recommended

Full List Of Squads And Players Taking Part In Champions Trophy 2025
SportFit
Families of Deported Immigrants Unaware of How They Landed in US
India News
Lotus Bloom In Delhi After 26 Years, Predicts Poll Of Exit Polls
Election News
One Person Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory in Sivakasi
India News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Public Verdict Leaves Netizens With No Hope
Entertainment News
How a Prehistoric Asteroid Strike Carved Out 2 Grand Canyons on The Moon
Science News
Delhi Elections: Exit Polls Predict Advantage BJP
India News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Poll of Polls
Election News
Qubool Hai! Pakistani Actors Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani Tie The Knot
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: