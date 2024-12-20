Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:56 IST, December 20th 2024

Donald Trump-Melania Kiss Photo Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A photo of Donald Trump and Melania is going viral on social media in which both were seen sharing a kiss. The photo is undated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump-Melania share kiss at a public event | Image: Social Media

Florida: A photo of US President-elect Donald Trump with wife Melania sharing a kiss has gone viral on social media. Trump and Melania were at a sporting event where both shared this moment. The photo, however, is undated.

Donald Trump will be taking charge as the 47th President of the United States next month, and Melania would become the first-lady for the second time.

Earlier, when US Presidential election results were declared, Trump and Melania shared a hug and kiss during his victory speech in Florida.

At his campaign headquarters back in November, Donald Trump claimed victory, surrounded by his family. He thanked them for their unwavering support, giving special praise to his wife, Melania, for her dedication throughout the campaign.

With just a month left for Trump to take charge, and also for the couple to back in the White House, let's take a look how netizens reacted to their latest public affair.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:56 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.