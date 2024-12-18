Dramatic Footage Shows Speed Boat Crashing Into Passenger Ferry Near Gateway of India

Mumbai: A joyride to Mumbai's Elephanta Island turned into a tragic mishap when a speedboat collided with the passenger ferry Neelkamal, triggering widespread panic among passengers. Dramatic footage capturing the moment the speedboat rammed into the side of the ferry has since gone viral. For the unversed, the ferry, carrying around 85 passengers from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves, capsized near Elephanta Islands, leaving 13 people dead.

Indian Navy Issues Statement

"Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors. 99 survivors have been rescued when reports last came in", a statement released by Indian Navy read.



The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Four helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said.

Personnel from the olice, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work, the official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state assembly in Nagpur that a search is underway for seven to eight passengers who are yet to be traced. The speed boat, which is said to belong to either the Navy or Coast Guard, apparently lost control and rammed into the ferry, Fadnavis said.