  'Drill Man' From India Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue | WATCH

Published 23:53 IST, January 4th 2025

'Drill Man' From India Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue | WATCH

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, hailing from Suryapet in Telangana, has achieved a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, hailing from Suryapet in Telangana, has achieved a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. Renowned for his daring stunts, Panikera—popularly known as "Drillman"—has once again etched his name in the record books.

The extraordinary feat, featured on the Guinness World Records Instagram account, left viewers amazed. Alongside the video, the caption read: “Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute: 57 by Kranthi Drillman.”

The video captures Panikera standing in front of a line of spinning fans, skillfully halting the blades with remarkable speed and accuracy. His precise and controlled movements showcase exceptional agility, resilience, and fearlessness.

'Drill Man' From India Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue | WATCH

In just a few days, the video has amassed over 58 million views, sparking a surge of reactions across platforms.

In the comments, Panikera wrote:

“Dear Guinness World Records Team, I’m @kranthidrillman, hailing from a small village where dreaming big often feels out of reach. Today, achieving four Guinness World Records feels surreal. I’m deeply honored and grateful for this recognition. This achievement isn’t just a personal milestone—it reflects the years of hard work and dedication I’ve poured into my journey. Thank you for making this possible.”

 

Updated 23:53 IST, January 4th 2025

