Driver Burnt Alive After Collision with Pickup; Six Others Injured

Budaun: A man was burnt alive and six others sustained serious injuries following a collision between a pickup vehicle and a car, whose CNG cylinder exploded, in Kadar Chowk police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on Friday near Kakoda village on Ujhani Road, when an Eco car and a pickup vehicle collided head-on, police said.

Following the impact, the car fell into a roadside ditch and caught fire.

The police and passersby managed to rescue four passengers from the burning car, but as Sub-Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh and Constable Sahdev Kumar attempted to pull out the driver, the CNG cylinder exploded, causing severe burns to both officers, police said.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and managed to extinguish the flames, but by then, the car had been reduced to ashes.

The charred body of the driver, who was trapped between the seat and the steering wheel, was later retrieved and sent for post-mortem, police added.

Police station in-charge Udayveer Singh said that efforts are underway to identify the deceased driver through the vehicle registration details.

"The four rescued car passengers, along with the injured inspector and constable, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment,” he said.