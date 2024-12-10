Viral Video: Speeding SUV Crashes into Restaurant in Gujarat's Bodeli, Several Injured

Bodeli: Three persons having dinner at a roadside food joint escaped with minor injuries when a speeding SUV veered off the main pathway and rammed into the temporary structure in Bodeli town of Gujarat 's Chhotaudepur district, police said on Tuesday.

The SUV driver lost consciousness at the wheel for a few seconds and this led to the accident, they said.

While the crash took place on Monday at around 10:35 pm, no FIR has been registered yet because the food joint owner as well as injured customers have refused to give a formal complaint, said police inspector of Bodeli DS Vadher.

The accident was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the eatery housed in a temporary structure. In the footage, an SUV can be seen charging into the temporary structure and hitting some customers who were enjoying their meal.

Viral Video Gujarat

After the video went viral on social media platforms, the Bodeli police initiated a probe on their own and located the food joint where the accident took place, said Vadher.

"The owner refused to lodge a complaint, saying he has arrived at a compromise with the car owner. We then took statements of three persons who received minor injuries in the accident. They also refused to give any complaint despite being persuaded by us," said the police officer.

Later, the police identified the car driver and questioned him about the crash, said Vadher.

It was revealed the car owner lost control of the vehicle after getting unconscious for a moment as he was mentally disturbed after meeting an injured relative in a nearby hospital, said the inspector.