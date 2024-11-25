Drugs Worth Rs 22.39 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport, 2 Passengers From Bangkok Held

Mumbai: The Customs officials at the Mumbai airport seized a huge cache of drugs worth around Rs 22.39 crore from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok. The officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) seized around 22.3 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana) during the checking of their baggage.

According to the Customs officials, on Sunday, on the basis of profiling, the officials at the Mumbai airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. After inquiry, the luggage of both passengers was checked, during which the contraband was recovered.

As per the officials, the first passenger was carrying 8.3 kg of the contraband, having an illicit market value of around Rs 8.33 crore. The officials seized 14 kg of marijuana, worth around Rs 14.06 crore, from the other passenger.

According to airport officials, while the first passenger had concealed the goods in vacuum-sealed packets, the other had hidden it inside food packets.