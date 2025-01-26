Search icon
  Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured in Road Accident

Published 20:32 IST, January 26th 2025

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured in Road Accident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dy CM Shinde helps man injured in road accident | Image: X

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Shinde's office said.

A video showed Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital. 

Updated 20:32 IST, January 26th 2025

