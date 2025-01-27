'Eager To Take a Dip': Union Minister Amit Shah Ahead of His Visit to Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Ahead of his visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today, Union Minister Amit Shah expressed his excitement saying that he is 'eager' to take a dip in one of the largest religious confluence and seek the blessings of the saints.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life-based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj."

The Union Minister called Mahakumbh a unique symbol of the "uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture".

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11.25 am on Monday, following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. He will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand and Govind Giri Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening.

Meanwhile, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche arrived at Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's free yoga therapy and meditation camp.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).