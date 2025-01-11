‘Eagerly Awaiting My Visit To Sonmarg’: PM Modi's Heartwarming Response To Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his eagerness for his upcoming visit to Jammu Kashmir’s Sonmarg for the inauguration of the highly anticipated Sonmarg Tunnel. Replying to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s post on X mentioning the prime minister, PM Modi said he was eagerly awaiting his visit to Sonmarg. Notably, the inauguration of the tunnel is scheduled for January 13, which is expected to boost tourism and the local economy.

However, ahead of the historic inauguration, the heartwarming conversation between the prime minister and the chief minister has drawn attention on social media. The PM’s response came up after the CM shared images and aerial views of the tunnel on X mentioning PM Narendra Modi.

The Sonmarg Tunnel Will Be Inaugurated On Monday

Omar Abdullah, who visited the site to review preparations for the inauguration, stated that the Z-morh Tunnel would make Sonmarg a year-round tourist destination. "Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," Abdullah said. He added that the new tunnel would also reduce travel time to Kargil and Leh from Srinagar, benefiting both tourists and locals.

Abdullah said, “Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.”

He also shared aerial videos of the tunnel saying, “Views of the tunnel entrance & Sonmarg from the air.”

In a response to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah’s post, PM Modi said, "I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy.”

“Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!" Prime Minister Modi added.

Notably, the Sonmarg Tunnel, part of a larger infrastructure project worth over Rs 2,700 crore, includes a 12-km main tunnel, an egress tunnel, and approach roads. The tunnel is located at an altitude of over 8,650 feet and will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonmarg. It is expected to offer a safer route to Leh, bypassing areas that are often affected by landslides and avalanches.

The tunnel project aims to transform Sonmarg into a major hub for winter tourism and adventure sports, creating new opportunities for local communities. The project is also expected to improve infrastructure and vehicle speed, enhancing connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.