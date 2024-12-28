Published 18:03 IST, December 28th 2024
EAM Jaishankar Meets Trump’s NSA Pick Michael Waltz, Discusses Global Issues
EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with the next US National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz, and discussed India-US bilateral relationship and other global issues.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the next US National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz on Friday evening during his visit to the United States and held discussion around bilateral partnership and current global issues.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to meet Rep. @michaelgwaltz this evening. Enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership as well as current global issues. Look forward to working with him."
Jaishankar Meets Trump’s NSA Pick Waltz
Michael Waltz will succeed Jake Sullivan as the U.S. National Security Advisor after Donald Trump takes office as the 47th President of the United States in January. In November, Trump selected the Florida Republican leader for the role.
Waltz has previously served as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard.
Jaishankar Concludes Conference With Indian Embassy Team
Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the U.S., wrapped up a two-day conference with the team at the Indian Embassy in Washington and Consuls General. He expressed confidence in the discussions and emphasized that they would significantly strengthen the India-U.S. partnership.
"Concluded a very useful two day conference of team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consuls General in Washington DC today. Confident from the deliberations that the continuous growth of the India-US partnership will be accelerated," Jaishankar posted on X.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:03 IST, December 28th 2024