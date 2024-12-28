EAM Jaishankar Meets Trump’s NSA Pick Michael Waltz, Discusses Global Issues

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the next US National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz on Friday evening during his visit to the United States and held discussion around bilateral partnership and current global issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to meet Rep. @michaelgwaltz this evening. Enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership as well as current global issues. Look forward to working with him."

Jaishankar Meets Trump’s NSA Pick Waltz

Michael Waltz will succeed Jake Sullivan as the U.S. National Security Advisor after Donald Trump takes office as the 47th President of the United States in January. In November, Trump selected the Florida Republican leader for the role.

Waltz has previously served as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

Jaishankar Concludes Conference With Indian Embassy Team

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the U.S., wrapped up a two-day conference with the team at the Indian Embassy in Washington and Consuls General. He expressed confidence in the discussions and emphasized that they would significantly strengthen the India-U.S. partnership.