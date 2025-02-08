Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 11:25 IST, February 8th 2025

Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude Jolts Andaman Sea

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres, as per the NCS.

Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude Jolts Andaman Sea | Image: Republic

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands): An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman Sea on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres, as per the NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 08/02/2025 10:14:13 IST, Lat: 7.75 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on January 24, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand." 

Updated 11:25 IST, February 8th 2025

