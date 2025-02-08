Earthquake of 4.6 Magnitude Jolts Andaman Sea

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands): An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman Sea on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres, as per the NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 08/02/2025 10:14:13 IST, Lat: 7.75 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS posted on X.

Earlier on January 24, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.