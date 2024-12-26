Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:48 IST, December 26th 2024

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Hits Sonipat, Haryana

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.82° N and Longitude 76.90°E.

Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Hits Sonipat, Haryana | Image: PTI

Sonipat: December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat, Haryana on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 09:42 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.82° N and Longitude 76.90°E.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 2.6, On: 26/12/2024 09:42:03 IST, Lat: 28.82 N, Long: 76.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonipat, Haryana."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:48 IST, December 26th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.