Published 23:08 IST, December 7th 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on December 7, 2024, at 10:38 PM IST.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Pithoragarh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on December 7, 2024, at 10:38 PM IST.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers and occurred at coordinates 30.19°N latitude and 80.29°E longitude.
The tremors were felt in the region, though there are no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.
Further details on the impact of the earthquake are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:08 IST, December 7th 2024