  • Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake

Published 07:32 IST, January 7th 2025

Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake

The tremors of the Earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: Unsplash/Representative

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border this morning. The tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar , Assam , Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region.

The Earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

The tremors were felt around in different parts of the country.

There have been no reports of any damage to property so far due to the earthquake.

 

Updated 07:55 IST, January 7th 2025

