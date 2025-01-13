Search icon
  • ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma On AAP’s Complaint

Published 22:42 IST, January 13th 2025

ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma On AAP’s Complaint

The ECI on Monday asked the Delhi police to take action against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) complaints.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma On AAP’s Complaint | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asked the Delhi police to take action against Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) complaints.

Updated 22:42 IST, January 13th 2025

