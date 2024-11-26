Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ED Searches Properties Linked to Prayag Group in Kolkata in Chit Fund Scam

Published 14:55 IST, November 26th 2024

ED Searches Properties Linked to Prayag Group in Kolkata in Chit Fund Scam

A large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces was accompanying the ED teams that were conducting the searches, they added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ED, Enforcement Directorate, Central Agency | Image: PTI

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started searches on Tuesday morning at multiple locations in Kolkata linked to the Prayag Group in connection with its investigation into the chit fund scam, officials said.

Among the places where the searches were being conducted were a residential building in New Alipore belonging to a senior official of the Prayag Group and a guest house in suburban Joka, they said.

A large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces was accompanying the ED teams that were conducting the searches, they added.

Prayag Group's chit fund business was spread across east and Northeast India, including states such as West Bengal, Odisha , Bihar , Assam and Tripura. It was alleged that the firm had mobilised more than Rs 1,900 crore from the public by floating illegal schemes.

In 2017, the CBI arrested Prayag Group's CMD Basudeb Bagchi, and his son Avik Bagchi on the basis of a case registered in Odisha. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:06 IST, November 26th 2024

Bihar Assam Odisha

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.