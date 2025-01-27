ED Seizes Rs 31 Lakh from Ex-MLA Baljeet Yadav in Money Laundering Probe

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 31 lakh, incriminating documents, and digital devices during searches at nine locations linked to former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav. This action is part of a money laundering probe into the embezzlement of MLA-LAD funds for substandard sports equipment.

According to an official statement, the ED’s Jaipur Zonal Office conducted search operations in Jaipur, Dausa (Rajasthan), and Rewari (Haryana). The operations targeted the premises of Baljeet Yadav, former MLA from Behror constituency in Alwar district, and his associated individuals and entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The search operation were conducted on January 24 in connection with money laundering investigation related to the MLA-LAD fund Scam in sports equipment purchase for schools, the statement said.

Further the statement said, ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by ACB, Jaipur under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), IPC, 1860 and Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2012.

Fire Registered by ED

The FIR was registered based on the information shared by the ED u/s 66(2) of PMLA, 2002.

ED investigation revealed that Baljeet Yadav recommended the purchase of sports equipments for 32 schools under his constituency, the statement added.

According to the agency, tenders were awarded to favoured entities created in the name of Ex-MLA's associates namely M/s Balaji Complete Solution Pvt Ltd, M/s Surya Enterprises, M/s Rajput Sports Enterprises and M/s Sharma Sports Enterprises flouting various norms.

The sports equipments supplied to the schools were found to be of inferior quality and were supplied at highly inflated prices. Further, the MLA-LAD funds paid to these entities were diverted to the relatives/associates of Baljeet Yadav for his wrongful gains.

As per ED officials, the raids were part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of MLA funds under the guise of supplying sports equipment to schools. The ED's action followed claims of financial misappropriation in connection with these supplies.

Yadav, who was an Independent MLA from Rajasthan's Behror, is accused of supplying substandard sports equipment to schools.

Further investigation is under progress.