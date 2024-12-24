Eiffel Tower With More Than 1200 Tourists Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out

Paris: Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated earlier today after a fire broke out in one of its elevator. According to reports, the blaze erupted in an elevator shaft between the first and second floor.

Reports say more than 1,200 tourists were evacuated. Preliminary investigation reveals that the fire was caused due to the overheating of the cable.

Some 1,200 tourists were evacuated from the iconic Paris landmark, the Eiffel Tower, after reports of a fire in one of its elevator shafts between the first and second floor.

The fire, which was caused by one of the elevator cables overheating at around 10:30 am, has since been contained, according to Euronews' sources. Access to the tower has been restricted during the operation.

The tourist attraction and one of the world's most famous towers is visited by an average of 15,000 to 25,000 visitors daily.

The Eiffel Tower has experienced one major fire in the past. The January 1956 blaze in its TV control room caused significant damage to its top section.

The repairs took a year, and then the current radio antenna was added to its pinnacle.