Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Eight-Year-Old Girl Injured in Accidental Firing in Jharkhand's Gumla

Published 14:47 IST, December 26th 2024

Eight-Year-Old Girl Injured in Accidental Firing in Jharkhand's Gumla

An eight-year-old girl was injured in an accidental firing from a country-made gun in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. According to the police officer, the girl was not injured due to an IED blast as a section of the media reported.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Eight-Year-Old Injured in Accidental Firing in Jharkhand's Gumla | Image: Shutterstock

Gumla: An eight-year-old girl was injured in an accidental firing from a country-made gun in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police officer, the girl was not injured due to an IED blast as a section of the media reported.

Anushka had sustained splinter injury in an accidental firing from the firearm, meant to chase away wild animals and birds, around 11 AM on Tuesday, the SP said, adding that the girl was not injured in an IED blast as a section of the media reported.

Her family members did not inform police about the incident while they took her to a private hospital, the SP said.

The doctors referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, where she is undergoing treatment.

The SP said a police team went to the village and recovered the firearm from the house of the girl, adding that they have recorded the statement of the family. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:47 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News
PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youths with Skills in Emerging Technologies
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.