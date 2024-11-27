Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Eknath Shinde Clears Way For BJP's CM In Maharashtra, Extends Full Support To PM Modi, Amit Shah

Published 16:33 IST, November 27th 2024

Eknath Shinde Clears Way For BJP's CM In Maharashtra, Extends Full Support To PM Modi, Amit Shah

Eknath Shinde has extended full support to PM Modi and Amit Shah for taking a decision on who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde in a big statement said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will have full support of me and Shiv Sena. Shinde said the dream of having a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra was fulfilled by PM Modi and Amit in the last 2.5 years during which we ran a government for a common man. On Thursday, there is a meeting in Delhi with BJP 's top leadership where the final decision for Maharashtra CM will be taken. Like PM Modi, Amit Shah stood behind us like a rock, we too are standing like a rock behind the Mahayuti government in the state.

  1. Eknath Shinde thanked Maharashtra voters for a landslide victory to Mahayuti. Shinde said he as Chief Minister enjoyed his work, worked very very hard for the common people of Maharashtra.
  2. It's the victory of the people of India. All workers worked tremendously. 
  3. Shinde said he comes from a very humble background, a farmers family and understands what it's being like poor and challenges faced by a common man.
  4. This is why I had decided that whenever I would get power, I will work for the common people of Maharashtra and I attempted to do something for the common man.
  5. Shinde said he extends full support to PM Modi, Amit Shah for whatever decision they will take with regards to Maharashtra. Shinde thanked both the leaders for standing like a rock behind us.
  6. I am very satisfied with my tenure of the last 2.5 years. The pace of development in the state was not before when we came to power. We ran the government for 2.5 years but did work of 10 years. The victory we got is historic and unprecedented.
  7. The question today is not what I get but its about what people have got. Ladki Behen and Ladka brothers have given us vote. Under Mahayuti, Maharashtra has been the number 1 state.
  8. I called PM Modi and Amit Shah and told them they there will be no roadblocks from my side or our party for the future of Maharashtra.
  9. Eknath Shinde will not be a barrier in whatever decision PM Modi takes with respect to Maharashtra. We will give full and unconditional support to BJP for their final decision.
  10. On Thursday, I will visit Delhi and attend a key meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:51 IST, November 27th 2024

Eknath Shinde Narendra Modi Amit Shah BJP

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.