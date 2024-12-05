As Deputy CM, I'M Dedicated Common Man: Eknath Shinde Extends Full Support To CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his first remarks after assuming office said that as Deputy CM, he is now a dedicated common man and that he extends his full support to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to media after oath taking ceremony, Eknath Shinde said, “Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as CM in a historic swearing-in ceremony. I congratulate him. Maharashtra is a state that gives ideological direction to the country and I, who comes from a simple farmer family, got the opportunity to become the CM of such a state.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported us completely, gave us full strength. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also stood behind us with full strength... And that is why we could do so much work in 2.5 years. We have taken so many historic decisions. This will be written in golden letters. I had said that in this election, we will see the result of the 2.5 year tenure of the government, we will get the blessings of the people,” Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde continued speaking and mentioned that he is happy that when they started, 2.5 years ago, 40 people were with them, today 60 people are there.

"Earlier I used to consider myself as a common man, not a Chief Minister, now as DCM, I consider myself dedicated common man... I will fully support the CM and cooperate with him...," Shinde added.

Shinde-led split of Shiv Sena in 2022 led the formation of Mahayuti govt

Eknath Shinde led the split in Shiv Sena in 2022 and joined hands with BJP to form government in Maharashtra. He took oath as Chief Minister in June 2022 and Fadnavis joined the government as Deputy Chief Minister.

After taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister today, Shinde paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and garlanded his statue in Colaba. Shinde also visited Anand Dighe Math in Thane.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

After the oath taking ceremony, Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday as head of the Mahayuti government and is set to begin his new innings with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Fadnavis' return as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

A sagacious politician not given to impulsive decisions, Fadnavis, 54, has met challenges in his political career with patience and perseverance, strategic maneuvering and political acumen. He has emerged as one of the most prominent next-generation leaders of the BJP.

In the complex politics of Maharashtra, Fadnavis was the first Chief Minister to complete a full five-year term in 47 years and only the second one in the history of the state.

He was 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-2019 and contributed to BJP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly polls held later that year in which the party bagged 105 seats.

The BJP was unable to form government after 2019 polls due to differences with its traditional ally Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray over the post of Chief Minister but returned to power about two-and-half years later after a split in Shiv Sena, which was led by Shinde.

When Shinde joined hands with the BJP in June 2022, there was expectation among supporters of Fadnavis that he will become Chief Minister again.

Though Fadnavis initially gave signals that he will not be part of the government, he abided by the party's directions and agreed to be Deputy Chief Minister, a decision seen as a sacrifice by him.

Later, NCP also split and Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance as Deputy Chief Minister. The ruling Mahayuti secured an overwhelming majority in the results of assembly polls declared last month with BJP winning 132 seats at a strike rate of nearly 90 per cent.