Published 13:03 IST, January 16th 2025

EC Issues Advisory on Use of AI in Poll Campaigning

The Election Commission issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EC Issues Advisory on Use of AI in Poll Campaigning | Image: PTI/Representative

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the increasing use of artificial intelligence in campaigning and its potential to influence voter opinion, the Election Commission on Thursday issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content.

The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content”.

It also requires political parties to include disclaimers during the dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation.

He had expressed concern that deep fakes and misinformation have the potential to erode trust in electoral processes.

During last year's Lok Sabha elections, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms. 

Updated 13:03 IST, January 16th 2025

