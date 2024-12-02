Elephant Kills 5 Cattle, Damages Crops in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: A wild elephant went on a rampage, killing four cows and a calf and destroying crops at agriculture fields in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Pasan forest range under Katghora forest division, they said.

As per preliminary information, the elephant entered a cowshed at a house in Siri village and killed four cows and a calf, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said.

The tusker also vandalised another house and destroyed standing crops in the area, he said.

The farmers who have suffered losses due to the elephant attack will be provided adequate compensation as per rules, the official said.

Locals were advised to remain alert as the elephant was still roaming in the area, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in its northern part, have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade.

The menace footprint has gradually spread to some districts in the state's central region in the last few years.

Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Jashpur, Surajpur, Gariaband and Balrampur districts have been mainly facing the menace.