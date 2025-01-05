Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:06 IST, January 5th 2025

Elon Musk Calls for Nigel Farage to Step Down as Reform UK Leader

The comment marks an abrupt shift in Musk’s stance, as he was seen posing for a photograph with Farage just last month.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Elon Musk Calls for Nigel Farage to Step Down as Reform UK Leader | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for Nigel Farage to step down as leader of Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party. Musk in a post on X, wrote "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes."  

The comment marks an abrupt shift in Musk’s stance, as he was seen posing for a photograph with Farage just last month, seemingly signaling support for the Brexit campaigner. 

Speculation had even swirled about Musk potentially making a significant financial contribution to the Reform Party to challenge Britain's dominant Labour and Conservative parties.  

Farage responded swiftly, expressing both surprise and disagreement with Musk’s statement. "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual, but on this, I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform, and I never sell out my principles," Farage said.  

The response follows a rift that began on Saturday when Farage distanced himself from Musk’s controversial comments supporting Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson. The British anti-Muslim activist is currently serving a prison sentence and remains a divisive figure in the UK. Farage made it clear that he did not align with Musk’s views on Robinson, emphasizing his own principles.  

Musk’s public criticism of Farage comes amid increasing scrutiny of his political endorsements. Just last month, Musk publicly backed the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party labeled as extremist by German security services, ahead of the country’s February national elections.  \

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:06 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

