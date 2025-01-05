Elon Musk Calls for Nigel Farage to Step Down as Reform UK Leader

New Delhi, India: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for Nigel Farage to step down as leader of Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party. Musk in a post on X, wrote "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes."

The comment marks an abrupt shift in Musk’s stance, as he was seen posing for a photograph with Farage just last month, seemingly signaling support for the Brexit campaigner.

Speculation had even swirled about Musk potentially making a significant financial contribution to the Reform Party to challenge Britain's dominant Labour and Conservative parties.

Farage responded swiftly, expressing both surprise and disagreement with Musk’s statement. "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual, but on this, I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform, and I never sell out my principles," Farage said.

The response follows a rift that began on Saturday when Farage distanced himself from Musk’s controversial comments supporting Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson. The British anti-Muslim activist is currently serving a prison sentence and remains a divisive figure in the UK. Farage made it clear that he did not align with Musk’s views on Robinson, emphasizing his own principles.