Elon Musk Surprises PM Modi With Special Gift at Blair House Meeting | WATCH

Washington: Donald Trump 's close aide and DOGE head Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Blair House in Washington DC on Thursday. Tesla CEO Musk was accompanied by his three children as he held discussions with PM Modi at the Blair House on a range of issues.

During the meeting, Elon Musk presented a special gift to the Prime Minister. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented gifts for Musk's three children. In a post on X, PM Modi said that he was delighted to meet Elon Musk's family and talk about a wide range of subjects.

PM Modi presents gifts to Elon Musk's kids as he meets his family at Blair House, ahead of bilateral with President Trump at White House in Washington, D.C | Source: Narendra Modi Twitter

What PM Modi-Elon Musk discussed at Blair House?

Soon after meeting Elon Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington, D.C | Source: Narendra Modi Twitter

Further according to sources, Elon Musk might have discussed bringing services of his broadband internet Starlink to India as its licence application is pending with the Department of Telecommunications.

Reports say that Musk has assured Indian authorities of addressing any security concerns and also mentioned about storing Starlink's data locally in India.