Encounter Underway Betwixt Security Forces, Naxals At Narayanpur-Dantewada Border
The Bastar police said "Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites is underway since 3am in the forest of Southern Abujhmad.
Bastar (Chhatisgarh): The security forces were involved in an exchange of fire with Naxals at the Narayanpur- Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning. the police said.
The encounter was underway from 3am in the jungle of Abujhmadh, according to Bastar police.
The Bastar police said "Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites is underway since 3am in the forest of Southern Abujhmad on Dantewada Narayanpur border."
They also added that a search operation was launched and is underway.
However, more details are awaited.
The security forces encountered a Naxal in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district earlier on Wednesday. Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the area, said by Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.
Previous Encounter
Also on 16 Novermber, 2024 , five Maoists allegedly belonging to the banned People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Two Jawans were also injured in the operation. The joint operation by the specialised anti-Maoist unit District Reserve Guards(DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Border Security Force (BSF) began at 8 am Saturday morning after security forces received information about the presence of Maoists in north Abujhmad.
The encounter lasted four hours, police said, adding that five bodies were recovered from he site, along with weapons such as INSAS rifle and a SLR rifle.
