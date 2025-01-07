Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:02 IST, January 7th 2025

Engineer Killed in Fire at ONGC Facility in Assam

A senior engineer was killed in a fire at an ONGC facility in Assam's Jorhat district on Tuesday, a company spokesperson said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Engineer Killed in Fire at ONGC Facility in Assam | Image: Representational

Jorhat: A senior engineer was killed in a fire at an ONGC facility in Assam's Jorhat district on Tuesday, a company spokesperson said.

The incident happened at the Borholla Group Gathering Station around 3.20 pm in one of the heater treaters, used to separate oil from water, she said.

"While scheduled maintenance was being carried out, a fire broke out in the heater treater. One employee, Rahul Dutta, a senior engineer (production), sustained burn injuries," the spokesperson said.

He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, she said.

"The fire was promptly extinguished by the firefighting team. Further investigation on the cause of the fire is being undertaken," she added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:02 IST, January 7th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: