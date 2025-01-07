Published 22:02 IST, January 7th 2025
Engineer Killed in Fire at ONGC Facility in Assam
- India News
- 1 min read
Jorhat: A senior engineer was killed in a fire at an ONGC facility in Assam's Jorhat district on Tuesday, a company spokesperson said.
The incident happened at the Borholla Group Gathering Station around 3.20 pm in one of the heater treaters, used to separate oil from water, she said.
"While scheduled maintenance was being carried out, a fire broke out in the heater treater. One employee, Rahul Dutta, a senior engineer (production), sustained burn injuries," the spokesperson said.
He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, she said.
"The fire was promptly extinguished by the firefighting team. Further investigation on the cause of the fire is being undertaken," she added.
Updated 22:02 IST, January 7th 2025