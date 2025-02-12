Engraved Mirror, Dokra Artwork: Here’s What PM Modi Gifted President Macron and First Lady

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-day visit to France on Wednesday, which he described as "historic and productive." In a warm and personal gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron came to see off PM Modi at the airport, and the two leaders exchanged a heartfelt hug.

As a gesture of goodwill and respect, PM Modi presented thoughtful and culturally significant gifts to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Exquisite Dokra artwork to President

To President Macron, the Prime Minister gifted a beautiful Dokra artwork, depicting traditional musicians in dynamic poses.

This intricately crafted piece, made using the ancient lost-wax technique, is a reflection of India’s rich tribal heritage, with fine detailing in brass and copper, enhanced with lapis lazuli and coral.

Exquisite Silver Hand-engraved Table Mirror

To the First Lady of France, PM Modi presented an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan, featuring floral and peacock motifs, symbolizing beauty, nature, and grace.