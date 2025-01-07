Published 15:06 IST, January 7th 2025
Erode East Assembly Bypolls To Be Held On This Date
The election was called following the death of the serving MLA, EVKS Elangovan, a senior Congress leader and great grandson of rationalist EV Ramaswamy Periyar.
Rajiv Kumar, CEC | Image: X
Erode Assembly Bypolls
The Erode Byelection will be held on Feburary 5, according to Election Commission of India.
The counting of votes will take place on Feburary 8.
EVKS Elangovan passed away due to lung infection on December 14, 2024. He was 75.
This is the second time the seat is set to witness elections in three years.
