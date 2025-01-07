Erode East Assembly Bypolls To Be Held On This Date

Erode (TN): The election was called following the death of the serving MLA, EVKS Elangovan, a senior Congress leader and great grandson of rationalist EV Ramaswamy Periyar.

Erode Assembly Bypolls

The Erode Byelection will be held on Feburary 5, according to Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes will take place on Feburary 8.

EVKS Elangovan passed away due to lung infection on December 14, 2024. He was 75.