Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Every Infiltrator Should Be Caught And Thrown Out Of Country, Says AAP

Published 22:41 IST, January 2nd 2025

Every Infiltrator Should Be Caught And Thrown Out Of Country, Says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Reena Gupta has said that all the illegal infiltrators should be thrown out of the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP's spokesperson Reena Gupta says that all infiltrators should be thrown out of the country | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta has said that every illegal infiltrator should be thrown out of the country and alleged that the Centre was settling down Rohingyas in Delhi.

When asked by Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Whether all illegal infiltrators should be thrown out of the country, Reena Gupta said yes, including the Rohingyas.

Slamming the Modi government, Reena Gupta further asked BJP to clarify its stand on Rohingyas.

Reena mentioned that the BJP keeps talking about throwing out Rohingyas but on an odd day, one of their leader says that the Modi government is working to settle the Rohingyas in Delhi, will give them accommodation and provide 24x7 security.

Reena further asked, “Will the BJP deicide whether they are allowing Rohingyas to come to India or settle them down or want them to leave the country?”

"Every infiltrator should be caught and thrown out," she reiterated.

"For almost 10 years, who is protecting the borders of the country, it's the BJP government so if there are infiltrators then who's responsible, it's the BJP. Why infiltrators are even being allowed in the country, why are they being given houses… I say throw them out, throw them out…," said Reena Gupta.

Reena Gupta also extended support to Arnab's call ‘Report And Deport’ to throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Hitting back at AAP, BJP spokesperson Priyanka Tibrewal asked if the Aam Aadmi Party wants to throw out infiltrators then why did they provide voter, Aadhaar IDs to them, why they are not doing anything on this issue.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:41 IST, January 2nd 2025

Recommended

Prashant Kishor Begins Hunger Strike In Patna | LIVE
India News
Delhi Shivers on Fourth Cold Day, Visibility Hits Zero in Dense Fog
India News
Pressure Cooker IED Recovered In Reasi, Indian Army Foils Terror Attack
India News
HMPV: The Mysterious Virus China is Struggling With-Know All About It
Lifestyle News
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch The Sydney Test Live?
SportFit
HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?
World News
PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah
India News
Deva: Shahid Grooves To Dhan Te Nan Song On Sets Of Upcoming Film
Entertainment News
Railway Minister To Flag Off Three New Trains From Guwahati On Jan 3
India News
Maddock Announces Marvel Cinematic Universe Style Slate Till 2028
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.