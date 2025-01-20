Search icon
  • Ex-Air Force Man Rescued After Jumping onto Bengaluru Metro Track as Train Approaches

Published 18:39 IST, January 20th 2025

Ex-Air Force Man Rescued After Jumping onto Bengaluru Metro Track as Train Approaches

A 49-year-old ex-Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station on Monday morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ex-Air Force Man Rescued After Jumping onto Bengaluru Metro Track | Image: X

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old ex-Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station on Monday morning, but the timely action of metro staffs saved his life, officials said.

Following the incident, metro services were briefly affected on the Green Line.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Anil Kumar Pandey, Ex-Air Force man from Bihar jumped on the track while the train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station around 10.25 am on Monday.

Immediately after his jump, the Emergency Trip System ETS was operated and BMRCL staffs rescued him. According to preliminary information, he has no injuries.

The normalcy of train services on the entire Green Line was resumed at 10.50 am. From 10.25 am to 10.50 am, four trains were operated in a short loop between Yeshwanthpur and Slik Institute instead of up to Madavara Metro station, a senior BMRCL official said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:39 IST, January 20th 2025

