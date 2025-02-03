Ex-Army Man Manzoor Ahmed Shot Dead, Family Members Injured After Terrorist Attack in J&K's Kulgam

Kulgam: Ex-Army man Manzoor Ahmed was shot dead in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday.

The former army personnel succumbed to his injuries after sustaining gunshot wounds to the stomach.

His wife and daughter suffered injuries to their legs in the attack.

A senior J&K police official confirmed the incident to Republic TV, stating that the trio was attacked by terrorists, leading to their injuries. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

After the terror attack, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces to apprehend the attackers.