Ex-CJI Justice Chandrachud Shuts BBC’s Western Narrative On Indian Democracy

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has shut down Western bias and narrative on Indian democracy as he dismissed allegations that India is turning into a one-party state under the BJP-led NDA government, as claimed by various opposition parties.

In an interview with journalist Stephen Sackur on BBC’s Hardtalk, ex-CJI DY Chandrachud was asked whether he personally faced any political pressure from the government. In another question, Sackur also asked whether India was turning into a one-party state where the government was influencing the judiciary to protect its leaders, referring to a New York Times editorial as claimed by the opposition.

Responding to the allegations on the Indian government, former CJI Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed the New York Times report as completely wrong. He referred to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which showed the hold of regional and state parties.

The ex-CJI further said that courts in India have consistently upheld personal liberties, with bail being granted to opposition leaders.

Justice DY Chandrachud added that the country's higher courts, particularly the Supreme Court, have made it clear that they protect personal liberties and have been at the forefront of safeguarding personal freedom.

Ex-CJI on row over PM Modi visiting his house on Ganesh Chaturthi

Responding to the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting his house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, ex-CJI DY Chandrachud said that such courtesies should not be over-analysed, adding that the system is mature enough to understand that such visits between constitutional functionaries do not influence the outcome of cases in the courts.