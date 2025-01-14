Published 16:29 IST, January 14th 2025
Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail
Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC, Challenges Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail | Image: Social Media
New Delhi: Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.
More details to follow
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:31 IST, January 14th 2025