Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail

Published 16:29 IST, January 14th 2025

Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC, Challenges Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail | Image: Social Media

New Delhi: Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.

More details to follow

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:31 IST, January 14th 2025

Recommended

MEA First Reaction After Binil Babu’s Death in Russian War Zone
India News
Maha Kumbh: First 'Amrit Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj
India News
64% of Consumers Likely To Choose EV As Next Vehicle: TCS Global Study
Automobile
Gautam Gambhir vs Greg Chappell: Dissecting The Horrific Eras In Numbers
SportFit
Lottery Defeater Software
Initiatives
Parliamentary Panel To Summon Meta Over Zuckerberg's Remarks on LS Polls
India News
Anshu Sides With Director Trinadha After His Sexist Remark On Her 'Size'
Entertainment News
play-icon
02:00
Dismantle Terror Camps Or Dot, Dot, Dot: Rajnath Singh's Clear Warning
Videos
Creepy, Cheap: Fans Fume At Varun For Viral BTS Video With Nargis Fakhri
Entertainment News
First Signs Of Water On Mars, Satellite Images Spot Giant 'Kidney Beans'
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: