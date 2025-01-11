Ex-Minister Ravindra Chavan Appointed As Working President of BJP in Maharashtra

Mumbai: BJP President JP Nadda, on Saturday, appointed former Maharashtra minister and MLA Ravindra Chavan as the working state president of the BJP unit in Maharashtra.

The release said the appointment is with immediate effect.

BJP’s Maharashtra unit is scheduled to hold a daylong convention in the temple town of Shirdi, around 240km from Mumbai, in Ahilyanagar district on Sunday.

Chavan (54) is a four-term MLA from Dombivali in Thane district. He was not inducted as a minister in the new BJP-led Mahayuti government.

It was speculated that he might replace Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who has taken charge as the revenue minister, as the state BJP president. Chavan had earlier served as a minister of state and was a cabinet minister from 2022 to 2024.

After leading the ruling front to a massive poll win, the BJP in Maharashtra will hold a state-level convention in Shirdi. Union Minister Amit Shah will address the event, where 1,5000 delegates are expected to converge.