Exit Polls Predictions: BJP Set To Return In Delhi Finally!

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly elections have concluded, and exit polls are predicting a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Three exit polls released on Thursday suggest that the BJP will win between 45-61 seats in the 70-member House, with a vote share ranging from 48-49 per cent.

Axis My India, which accurately predicted the 2020 Delhi election results, has given the BJP-led alliance a 48 per cent vote share, compared to 42 per cent for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Axis My India, the BJP is projected to win 45-55 seats, while the AAP may secure 15-25 seats. The Congress party is expected to win 0-1 seats, with others winning 0-1 seats as well.

Today's Chanakya has also predicted a BJP victory, with a 49 per cent vote share and 45-57 seats. The AAP is expected to win 13-25 seats with a 41 per cent vote share, while others may secure 0-3 seats.

CNX has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, with 49-61 seats and a 49.05 per cent vote share. The AAP is expected to win 10-19 seats with a 41.52 per cent vote share, while the Congress party may open its account in the assembly after a 10-year gap with 0-1 seats and a 5.37 per cent vote share.

The results of the February 5 elections will be announced on Saturday.

Exit Poll Projections

- Axis My India: BJP-led alliance - 48% vote share, 45-55 seats; AAP - 42% vote share, 15-25 seats; Congress - 0-1 seat.

- Today's Chanakya: BJP - 49% vote share, 45-57 seats; AAP - 41% vote share, 13-25 seats; Others - 0-3 seats.

- CNX: BJP - 49.05% vote share, 49-61 seats; AAP - 41.52% vote share, 10-19 seats; Congress - 0-1 seat, 5.37% vote share.

The three poll projections indicate a major lead for the BJP over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress party, which has been struggling to regain its foothold in Delhi, may open its account in the assembly after a gap of 10 years.

What Do the Parties Say?