  'Experience of Taking Oath in Morning, Evening': Shinde's Banter With Pawar Goes Viral | WATCH

Published 18:01 IST, December 4th 2024

'Experience of Taking Oath in Morning, Evening': Shinde's Banter With Pawar Goes Viral | WATCH

During Mahayuti's presser today, Eknath Shinde dodged questions about accepting the Deputy CM position but made a witty remark on Ajit Pawar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shinde's Playful Banter With Pawar Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: Republic digital

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis , Ajit Pawar burst into laughter during Mahayuti's media briefing today when outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde made a playful remark at the NCP leader. Addressing media on the government formation, Eknath Shinde though avoided a question on whether he would be the part of the new government but made a witty remark on Ajit Pawar saying Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking oath both in the morning and evening.

As soon as Shinde cracked the joke, all three of them including Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar burst into laughter.

It happened when Shinde and Ajit Pawar were asked if they will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow. Responding to the question, Eknath Shinde said, “Wait till evening...” while Ajit Pawar remarked, “Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait.”

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's remark, Shinde said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

Watch | Eknath Shinde Cracking Joke on Ajit Pawar

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party, clearing the way for his third term as chief minister.

Sources indicate that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar will take oath as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony, set to take place on Thursday (tomorrow) at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. The grand event will be attended by PM Modi, CMs of BJP ruled states and party's top leadership.  

(with agency inputs)

Updated 19:51 IST, December 4th 2024

