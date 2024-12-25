3.6Kg of Explosives Recovered From Bridge on Imphal-Churachandpur Route in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur recovered a huge cache of explosives and ammunition on the Imphal-Churachandpur route, the Indian Army said.

The search operation was carried out on December 24 by a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Manipur police.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of IEDs in Leisang village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

As per Army, security forces recovered 3.6 kgs of explosives, detonators, cordtex and other accessories under a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route.

The seized materials were handed over to Churachandpur police station, and an FIR was registered by Assam Rifles in this regard.