Published 23:55 IST, December 27th 2024
Extraordinary Statesman: Nepal PM Oli Expresses Condolence on Manmohan Singh's Death
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in Delhi on Dec 26.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in Delhi on Thursday night aged 92.
"I would like to express heartfelt condolences on the demise of Manmohan Singh," Oli wrote on Facefook.
“Former prime minister of friendly nation India, renowned economist, and my dear friend Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. I recall our discussions on matters relating to mutual interest between Nepal and India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the late Manmohan Singh,” Oli said.
Oli also shared a photograph with Singh.
Nepal’s former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also paid tribute to Singh.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations," he wrote on X.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:11 IST, December 28th 2024