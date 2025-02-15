Eye-Witness Account Of How Stampede Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, resulting in the death of 15 people while several others were left injured.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot said that a huge crowd gathered inside the station premises.

“Due to Maha Kumbh , a huge crowd gathered here and a stampede occurred. Those having confirmed tickets could not come inside the trains. Many people are injured in the incident,” a porter told Republic Media Network.

According to LNJP hospital, 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident.

Blaming railway authorities, an eyewitness said, "There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..." said an eyewitness.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

No Stampede, says Northern Railways

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

"There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," said CPRO Northern Railways.

The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

“Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital,” Ministry of Railway said.

Eyewitness Narrate Situation At New Delhi Railway Station | WATCH