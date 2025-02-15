Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Eye-Witness Account Of How Stampede Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station

Updated 02:56 IST, February 16th 2025

Eye-Witness Account Of How Stampede Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede-like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, resulting in the death of 15 people while several others were left injured. 

Eyewitnesses present at the spot said that a huge crowd gathered inside the station premises. 

“Due to Maha Kumbh , a huge crowd gathered here and a stampede occurred. Those having confirmed tickets could not come inside the trains. Many people are injured in the incident,” a porter told Republic Media Network. 

According to LNJP hospital, 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident.

Blaming railway authorities, an eyewitness said, "There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..." said an eyewitness.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

No Stampede, says Northern Railways

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

"There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," said CPRO Northern Railways.

The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

“Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital,” Ministry of Railway said. 

Eyewitness Narrate Situation At New Delhi Railway Station | WATCH 

A high level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways on the unfortunate incident, Ministry of Railways said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:37 IST, February 15th 2025

Maha Kumbh

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: