Factory Owner Arrested After Fire Claims Lives of 3 Workers at Sofa Manufacturing Unit

Noida: The Noida police arrested a factory owner in Uttar Pradesh's Noida following a tragic fire that broke out at his sofa manufacturing unit, leading to the deaths of three workers. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, with five fire brigades swiftly responding to control the blaze, according to the police. During the search operation at the site following the dousing of the fire and cooling process, at least three charred bodies of the factory workers were recovered.

The victims were identified as Gulfam (23), Mazhar Alam (29), and Dilshad (24), who were found dead at the scene. According to the sources, the fire was eventually extinguished, but the workers were unable to escape and were charred to death after they fell unconscious due to the toxic smoke.

The police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe.

The police investigations revealed that the factory, which had been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, was being used by the victims to repair sofas. Gulfam's brother-in-law has filed a complaint against the factory owner, accusing him of negligence. According to the complaint, the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the factory lacked adequate safety measures, leading to the deadly blaze.

In response to the complaint, police have filed charges against the factory owner under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III).\